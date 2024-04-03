A grandmother got the surprise of her life when she walked into her daughter's labor and delivery room and saw her granddaughter had already been born.
Vicki Elkins is seen in a video shared on TikTok quietly walking into daughter Shelby Pafford's hospital room, whispering, "She's coming today?"
As Elkins slowly walks by her daughter's bed, she notices a baby, which she later says she thought was a doll.
Then, it hits Elkins that the baby is in fact her newborn granddaughter.
Pafford and her husband Tyler can be heard in the video laughing as they watch Elkins' ongoing shocked reaction.
In a follow-up TikTok post, Pafford shared another loved one's shocked reaction to her newborn baby via video chat.
"Nothing but joy!!! 10/10 reccomend not telling anyone you're in labor," Pafford captioned the video.