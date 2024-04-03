A grandmother got the surprise of her life when she walked into her daughter's labor and delivery room and saw her granddaughter had already been born.

Vicki Elkins is seen in a video shared on TikTok quietly walking into daughter Shelby Pafford's hospital room, whispering, "She's coming today?"

As Elkins slowly walks by her daughter's bed, she notices a baby, which she later says she thought was a doll.

Then, it hits Elkins that the baby is in fact her newborn granddaughter.

Vicki Elkins was shocked to be greeted at the hospital by her newest granddaughter. @shelby.pafford/TikTok

Pafford and her husband Tyler can be heard in the video laughing as they watch Elkins' ongoing shocked reaction.

In a follow-up TikTok post, Pafford shared another loved one's shocked reaction to her newborn baby via video chat.

"Nothing but joy!!! 10/10 reccomend not telling anyone you're in labor," Pafford captioned the video.