Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father on Instagram on Saturday, which marked 11 years since his death.
The post included a series of throwback photos, including a heartwarming picture of her late dad holding her as a baby at Easter.
"Easter (1999), Pops in the Bahamas, in front of your old office on the universal lot (2024), fast (2001), goofballs," she wrote in the caption. "11 years without you. I miss you everyday. I love you so much."
Another image depicts Meadow Walker posing in front of her father's former office at Universal.
Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel, who starred alongside Paul Walker in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, also paid tribute to their late co-star over the weekend.
Alongside photos of them together, Brewster also wrote a touching note in the caption.
"I woke up so edgy today," she began. "Annoyed by EVERY. Little. Thing. Then I remembered. My stomach dropped. Someone isn't here who should be. The one that lifted up everyone around him. The one who worked his ass off but didn't let it show. The one with grace and humor. #11years Miss you forever @paulwalker."
"@meadowwalker is carrying on your legacy through her beauty and strength," she added.
Diesel also honored Paul Walker with a nostalgic photo of them together.
"Eleven years, today," he wrote in the caption. "Some bonds truly never break.. Grateful, for that eternal brotherhood. Love and miss you."
Paul Walker tragically died in a car crash in 2013. He shared his only child, Meadow Walker, with Rebecca Soteros.
Since her father's passing, Meadow Walker has maintained a close bond with many of his former "Fast & Furious" co-stars, including Diesel, who walked her down the aisle at her wedding.
In September, on what would have been Paul Walker's 51st birthday, Meadow Walker honored him by posting throwback photo of herself as a young child gazing up at her smiling father.
"Happy birthday to my best friend. I love and miss you so much every day," Meadow Walker wrote in the caption at the time. "Thank you for everything. My forever guardian angel."