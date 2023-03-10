Members of the Bristol Police Department in Connecticut were on hand to greet and send off the wife and newborn daughter of one of their late colleagues earlier this week.
Bristol officers lined up at a New Haven hospital to applaud Laura DeMonte and her new baby girl, Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, on Monday afternoon.
DeMonte is the wife of late Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, who was killed in the line of duty alongside officer Alex Hamzy when they were responding to a possible domestic violence incident back in October 2022, according to police.
DeMonte was 35 at the time of his death and he and his wife had two children. Penelope is their third child.
The Bristol Police Department shared a video clip and photos in a Facebook post Thursday and revealed baby Penelope weighed in at 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces when she was born.
"Her big brother and sister were excited to meet her also. Both mom and newborn are healthy and doing well," the post concluded.