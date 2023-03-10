Members of the Bristol Police Department in Connecticut were on hand to greet and send off the wife and newborn daughter of one of their late colleagues earlier this week.

Bristol officers lined up at a New Haven hospital to applaud Laura DeMonte and her new baby girl, Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, on Monday afternoon.

Bristol Connecticut Police Department Members of the Bristol Police Department in Connecticut lined up to greet Laura DeMonte and her newborn daughter Penelope as she left a New Haven hospital. DeMonte is the wife of the late Bristol Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, who was killed in the line of duty in October 2022.

DeMonte is the wife of late Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, who was killed in the line of duty alongside officer Alex Hamzy when they were responding to a possible domestic violence incident back in October 2022, according to police.

DeMonte was 35 at the time of his death and he and his wife had two children. Penelope is their third child.

Connecticut State Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, 2022, after 10 and a half years of service.

The Bristol Police Department shared a video clip and photos in a Facebook post Thursday and revealed baby Penelope weighed in at 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces when she was born.

Bristol Connecticut Police Department In this photo posted to FaceBook account of the Bristol Connecticut Police Department, Penelope Dustin-Ann Demonte is shown.