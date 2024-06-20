An adorable toddler covered in powdered sugar denied eating his mother's doughnuts in a viral TikTok video.
"Hey, did you eat my doughnuts?" mom Carly Hodo asks her son Phoenix in the video, which has gathered over 1 million views since Hodo shared it on June 14.
Phoenix, sporting sprinkles of powdered sugar on his face and shirt while sitting in a car, quickly shakes his head no.
When Hodo asks again, Phoenix doubles down on his denial and even replies with an adorable "I sure" when his mom asks him, "You sure?"
The Alabama mom wrote in the accompanying caption, "Doughnuts? Never heard of em🤨 -Phoenix." Hodo also told Storyful that she didn't notice her son eat her sweet treats until she went to fetch Phoenix from the backseat of the car.
"I had donuts sitting in my backseat, and when I got my son out of the car I realized he had eaten them," Hodo explained.
In another funny follow-up video, Hodo shared another exchange with Phoenix, this time with the boy taking a sip from a Stanley cup.
"Are you drinking my drink?" an off-camera Hodo asks Phoenix.
Phoenix then shakes his head with confidence, adding a cute smile for good measure.
"[What's] mine is his apparently," Hodo captioned the post, alongside an upside-down smiley face emoji.