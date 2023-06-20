Another reason for the rise in child deaths on the road are smartphones and other technology that can distract both drivers and pedestrians. "Adolescent pedestrians, when they are walking, they might be listening to music or looking at their phone," Dr. Sadiqa A. I. Kendi, chief of pediatric emergency medicine at Boston Medical Center and co-author of the policy statement, told ABC News. "The combination of distracted walking and driving has contributed to the increased child deaths over time."