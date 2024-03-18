Ricky Martin proudly showed off his 15-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino at the premiere of "Palm Royale."

Last Thursday, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer attended the event at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

Turning the red carpet into a family affair, Martin was joined by his twins while posing for the camera to celebrate the debut of the Apple+ drama in which the singer starred in.

Valentino Martin, Ricky Martin and Matteo Martin attend the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, CA, March 14, 2024. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

In the photo, the family stood alongside each other while sporting matching black ensembles.

Martin welcomed the twins via surrogate in 2008 prior to marrying his now ex, Jwan Yosef. He is also a dad to two other kids — daughter Lucia, 5 and son Renn, 4 — whom he welcomed during his relationship with Yosef.

The former couple shared they were divorcing last summer after six years of marriage.

While announcing their split in July 2023, the former couple said their "greatest desire" is to "continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children."

What to know about Ricky Martin's 4 kids

Matteo

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef, and sons Matteo Martin and Valentino Martin attend the premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, CA, Dec. 10, 2016. Jason Laveris/Getty Images

Martin welcomed Matteo via surrogate on Aug. 9, 2008. He arrived minutes before his fraternal brother was born, according to People.

Shortly after Matteo was born, the singer told the outlet that Matteo "is more alert and active."

As he grew older, Matteo began to share a similar passion to his dad taking an interest in music. He joined Martin on the set of the singer's music video in June 2022.

Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2020, Martin said his twins had become more opinionated when it comes to his music.

"They're picky and they love music. When I come home with something that they don't like, they have no filters. They tell you," Martin said, followed by a laugh, adding that they also share what they do like. "Especially this new single… One of the twins, he heard it and then (he's like), 'Nice. Yeah. This I like.'"

Valentino

Born via surrogate minutes after his fraternal brother, Martin described Valentino as the opposite of Matteo when they both were newborns.

Martin told People shortly after he was born that "Valentino loves to sleep."

"I call him Mr.Peace and Love because he's so chill and serene," the singer said at the time.

During an interview with Extra in 2020, Martin shared that Valentino aspired to be a YouTuber.

"Matteo is more into the arts and Valentino is gonna spend his life in front of a screen because he wants to be the best YouTuber in the world," he said.

Last year, both Matteo and Valentino joined their dad onstage during his concert.

Sharing the video of the sweet moment on Instagram, Martin wrote in the caption at the time, "What a beautiful surprise! When my twins jumped on stage with me for the first time in Locarno, Switzerland."

Lucia

Lucia was born via surrogate on Dec. 24, 2018. She shares the same birthday as Martin.

The singer and his then partner Yosef announced the arrival of their daughter on New Year's Eve in 2018 via Instagram, writing in the caption, "both her brothers and Jwan and I are completely in love with our baby and grateful to be able to start this 2019 with the best gift we could receive, the gift of life."

In 2021, Martin shared a sweet post on Instagram featuring father-daughter moments of him and Lucia to mark her 3rd birthday. In one video, Lucia was seen adorably running towards Martin's arms while the two were hanging out by the beach.

Renn

The youngest of the bunch, Renn arrived only nine months after his sister Lucia was born. Martin and his ex Yosef welcomed Renn via surrogate on Oct. 29, 2019.

The former couple shared their son's arrival on Instagram. Martin was all smiles when posting an adorable photo of him and Yosef cuddling their newborn son in the post, along with the sweet announcement "Nuestro hijo," meaning "our son."

At the time, Martin also included the hashtag "elbebéhanacido," or, in English, "TheBabyIsBorn," in the caption, which also revealed the child's full name: Renn Martin-Yosef.

Just like any of his other siblings, Renn makes occasional appearances on the singer's social media account.

In one cute photo the singer shared on Instagram in 2021, Renn was seen hanging upside down over his dad's head while the singer gave him a kiss on the cheek.