Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing.
"For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children -- preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years," the couple announced in a joint statement posted to Instagram on July 6.
"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children," they continued. "As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage."
The pair concluded their statement, writing, "We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives."
Martin and Yosef share two children: daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer is also a dad to 14-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino.
Martin and Yosef, a Syrian-born, Swedish-patriated visual artist, first met via Instagram and announced their engagement in 2016. After privately tying the knot in 2017, Martin confirmed in early 2018 he and Yosef had married.
Later this year, Martin teams up with Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias for their Trilogy Tour of North America.