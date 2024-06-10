Professional rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife Kallie Wright are sharing a moving tribute to their 3-year-old son, who they say died after driving his toy tractor into a creek.
Levi Wright died June 2, nearly two weeks after he suffered a brain injury after driving a toy tractor through a creek on the family's property in Utah, according to Facebook posts by Kallie Wright.
In his obituary, Levi is remembered as a "grandma's boy" who loved his family, dinosaurs, tractors and his cowboy hat and boots.
"Levi had mastered his colors, counting to 7 and early heavy equipment operation as Dad's right hand man," the obituary reads. "His Dad was who he looked up to most; he wanted to be just like him and was well on his way. He had a passion for tractors, excavators, skid steers and all heavy equipment, even his music choice followed suit-he was always asking to play Big Green Tractor and The Excavator Song."
The obituary continues, "Like many 3 year old boys, he had a growing love for dinosaurs. He recently convinced himself he was a TRex and had begun roaring at people when he was too shy to speak to them. He was rarely seen without his cowboy hat and boots. He had just acquired his own horse and was beginning to enjoy family horse rides."
Levi's dad Spencer Wright was ranked 35th in the world as of last year by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He has won a world title and, as one of 13 children, comes from a family of rodeo champions, according to his Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bio.
In addition to Levi, Spencer Wright and his wife are also the parents of two other children, a daughter named Steeley and an infant son named Brae.
According to his obituary, Levi loved his family and was an "exceptionally thoughtful" child.
"Levi was exceptionally thoughtful and considerate for his age, he was constantly thinking of others. His heart was pure, tender and oversized," the obituary reads. "Levi loved his big sister, Steeley, and playing with her was one of his greatest joys. They were instant best friends. The verdict was still partially out on his baby brother, Brae, but Levi often asked to 'hold baby.'"
The obituary says the 3-year-old also loved to go to church with his grandmother, writing, "Levi was a die hard Grandma's boy, always asking to go to Gamma's house."
Kallie Wright opened up more about the accident that led to Levi's death in a June 6 Facebook post, writing that the toddler had asked to drive his tractor to his grandmother's house that day.
She said in the post that the family would often ride their bikes or toys or walk on a road that goes through a creek on the path to his grandparents' house.
"Levi did not do anything he hasn't done before, but this time the water was at its peak & strong enough to push his tractor off the road into the creek as he drove through," Kallie Wright wrote. "He asked me to ride his tractor and I explained that grandma wasn't home, he shouldn't drive through the creek or the road and just to ride around the house. As he drove off, I ran back in the house. That's a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life."
She continued, "In that moment he was my responsibility alone. Whether I went back to check on my sleeping baby, swap the laundry, wash a bottle or put away lunch, I honestly don't know. Whatever it was, wasn't more important than following him that day."
According to Levi's obituary, his life will be celebrated in a private funeral service.
ABC News has reached out to Kallie Wright and the funeral home for comment.