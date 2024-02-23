A brother and sister in Louisiana were overcome with emotion while enjoying cupcakes earlier this month, but for an unexpected reason.

Stesha Royer captured her children's reactions on camera on Feb. 9 when they learned they would soon be welcoming a younger sibling into their home.

While digging into their sweet treats, Luke, 5, and Londyn, 10, discovered little baby figurines inside the cupcakes. After the children were told to flip over their plastic cupcake plates, they read two messages written on the bottoms and learned Luke would become a "big brother," while Londyn would be a "big sister x 2."

Stesha Royer captured her kids’ emotional reactions on camera after learning about her pregnancy. Stesha Royer via Storyful

Once the news sunk in, Londyn burst into happy tears, telling her younger brother, "Mom is gonna have a baby!"

Luke, meanwhile, couldn't believe it. "For real?" he asked his sister.

Royer shared the sweet pregnancy announcement in a TikTok video post, where it had garnered nearly 290,000 views as of Friday morning.