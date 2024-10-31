Sophie Turner is ready for the next chapter.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar published on Wednesday, the "Game of Thrones" alum reflected on her journey going through divorce from Joe Jonas one month after it was finalized.
"I'm going through a legal process right now where I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad," she told the outlet. "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."
Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5, 2023, after four years of marriage, stating in the court filing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."
The couple, who married in Las Vegas in May 2019 before later tying the knot again in a second wedding in France, share two daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom they welcomed in July 2020 and July 2022 respectively.
Since her split from Jonas, Turner has moved back to the United Kingdom where she now resides in West London. She shared that she is grateful to be back in her home country after years of living abroad.
"I'm so happy to be back," she explained. "It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I'm not in London, with my friends and family."
She continued. "I was away for so long — six years — and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant…I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, 'I never got to touch your belly.' We didn't have those key experiences with each other."
In October 2023, the former couple reached a temporary custody agreement for their two children after mediation as they navigated the legalities of their split.
Turner revealed to Harper's Bazaar that she stays with her friends whenever her children are with their father because she hates being away from them.
"It's absolute agony," she said.
Turner also spoke about how becoming a mother has "changed me so much in every way," bringing her a new sense of purpose.
"Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious, and I would isolate [myself] a lot," she recalled. "Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships. I want them to see a hard-working mum. I'll come back and say, 'This is why Mummy was away – it's because she's doing this for you, so Father Christmas can come with a big bundle of presents.'"
While speaking to Vogue earlier this year, Turner said although she was "unhappy with the way everything played out" she felt that she and Jonas were doing everything they could to deal with the divorce and splitting parenting duties amicably.
The actress was optimistic about the future and complimentary of Jonas' role as a father to their children.
"I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all I can ask for," she said at the time. "My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there...Joe's whole side of the family, their grandparents."