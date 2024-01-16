Jessica Smith, the English actress who played the iconic Sun Baby character on the long-running kids' show "Teletubbies," is now a mom!

Smith shared news of her baby's arrival in an Instagram post Monday.

"One whole week of you ❤️," she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of her baby's hand holding an adult's hand.

In a photo posted to her Instagram account, Jessica Smith is pictured with her partner Ricky Latham. @j.smith_1995/Instagram

According to her IMDb profile, Smith played Sun Baby on "Teletubbies" from 1997 to 2001, starting when she was 9 months old, as well as on the show's spin-off, "Teletubbies Everywhere," and a special titled "Teletubbies: Christmas in the Snow."

Jessica Smith starred as the Sun Baby character in "Teletubbies." Teletubbies - WildBrain/YouTube

The former actress announced she and her partner Ricky Latham were expecting their first child back in October.

Jessica Smith shared an Instagram photo announcing the arrival of her baby. @j.smith_1995/Instagram

"When two becomes three," Smith wrote in an Oct. 10 Instagram post featuring a picture of an ultrasound.

Smith confirmed her pregnancy news to Entertainment Tonight at the time, and said she planned on letting her child watch "Teletubbies" too.

"I am feeling overwhelmed with the amount of love I am receiving from people around the world," Smith told ET back then. "I have received countless messages congratulating me and wishing us well for the future."