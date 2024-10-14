Tia Mowry says she plans to transform her wedding ring into something she can pass down to her kids.
While opening up about life after her divorce from ex Cory Hardrict in a new episode of her reality show "Tia Mowry: My Next Act," the actress shared that she decided to repurpose the wedding ring she received from Hardrict for their kids.
Mowry and Hardrict were married for 14 years before she announced their split in October 2022. The former couple share two children, son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.
"I haven't worn it for almost two years now and it just doesn't feel right to sell it," Mowry said of the wedding band in the Oct. 11 episode. "But what I am wanting to do is change my wedding band into something for my kids."
Becoming emotional, the "Sister, Sister" alum said she wants to "pass it down" to her kids "because they have been my biggest gift."
"It has just been sitting there. It was very pretty," she continued. "If it's made into something else, then it's put to use."
Nevertheless, Mowry admitted it was still "sad" to make that decision, "because this is a symbol of a marriage, and it's no longer."
"But I am learning that, at the end of the day, I need to make this decision for me," she added. "And I think because it's going to the kids, he'll be OK."
Mowry shared in an interview last year that her kids played a part in her decision to file for divorce from Hardrict.
"A part of my decision was also for them," she told HelloBeautiful in June 2023. "For them, seeing their mother walk in truth, I feel like it's a great lesson for them, because it was not an easy decision."
"It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life," she continued, noting that she hoped her kids saw that "even if there's some sort of doubt ... mommy pushed through."
"[They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth," she added. "I want my children to do that. That's the best gift I can give them."