Tia Mowry says she wishes she and twin sister Tamera were 'still close' following her divorce
Tia Mowry says her relationship with her twin sister Tamera Mowry isn't as close as it once was.
The actress, who starred in the hit sitcom "Sister, Sister" with Tamera Mowry, opened up about their relationship in a sneak peek of her upcoming docuseries, "Tia Mowry: My Next Act," which follows the actress's life after her divorce from ex-husband Cory Hardrict.
"I came into this world with a twin, and right after that, I went into a 22 year relationship," Tia Mowry says in the clip, posted Friday, referring to her relationship with Hardrict.
"Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce," she continued. "It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that's just not where we are right now."
In May, Tamera Mowry shared her thoughts on the upcoming docuseries in an interview with ET, saying at the time that she didn't know her sister was doing a show until she "found out with the rest of the world." She also said Tia Mowry didn't ask her to be part of the show.
"I take that as, 'No,'" she said.
Despite not knowing about the show until later, Tamera Mowry said she respected her sister's wishes, adding that her sister was trying to focus on herself following her divorce.
"She's like, 'This is my story,' and you know, I can only respect that," Tamera Mowry said at the time.
As for dating, Tamera Mowry added that she felt her sister didn't want her input or her husband's "input" at that moment.
"I can only respect that," she said, speaking with ET. "She is doing her."
Tia Mowry's upcoming series will show her dealing with the effects of her divorce from Hardrict, stepping into the world of dating again and more.
The sneak peek opened with Tia Mowry talking about how one of the challenging parts of the divorce has been adapting to splitting her kids' time with Hardrict.
"One of the hardest things I've had to adapt to is dropping my kids off at their dad's house," she said. "I've always wanted the family dynamic of having a mom and a dad in one household. And when you're dropping your kids off, you actually visually see how that is no longer."
Tia Mowry and Hardrict met on the set of the 2005 film "Hollywood Horror" and went on to marry in April 2008. Tia Mowry announced in October 2022 that the two were separating after 14 years of marriage.
The former couple share son Cree Taylor Hardrict, 13, and daughter Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, 5.
In Friday's docuseries sneak peek, Tia Mowry talks about how difficult it was for her to ignore online commentary and public speculation early in her divorce.
"People are wanting to know what happened and why it happened so much that they are trying to create narratives and stories in their own head and then putting it out there," she says.
"I wasn't really able to fully process what really was going on," she adds, explaining how after she signed her divorce papers, she had to go right back to work. "I knew what was going on, I knew what I was doing, but I didn't have time to just stop and really process what had just happened."
She then says that she feels like for the first time in her life, she has a choice to be happy.
"I feel that right now, yes I am vulnerable in my life, but it's the first time where I am actually realizing that I have a choice," she says. "I have a choice to speak my mind. I have a choice to be me. I have a choice to be happy."
"I didn't realize I had a choice before," she adds. "I just didn't. I know, call that crazy."
"Tia Mowry: My Next Act" will premiere Friday, Oct. 4 on WeTV and will be available to stream on ALLBLK.
See the sneak peek for the show here.