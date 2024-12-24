Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren had a sweet reunion over the weekend.
In a clip shared on Golf on CBS' Instagram account on Monday, the golf legend and Nordegren, who were married from 2004 until 2010, are seen sharing a hug to celebrate Woods and their 15-year-old son Charlie securing the second place at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.
The heartwarming video also captures Nordegren embracing Charlie and her 17-year-old daughter Sam whom she also shares with Woods.
At the tournament, which featured 20 major champions competing alongside a family member, according to The Associated Press, Woods and Charlie lost to Bernhard Langer and his son Jason.
During Sunday's final round, Charlie achieved a major milestone by hitting his first hole-in-one, a proud moment he celebrated with a big hug from his dad.
"It was awesome having Dad there," Charlie said of sharing the moment with his dad, according to the AP. "That was so much fun. It was just a perfect 7-iron, little cut in there. Of course [I] never got to see it go in. So that sucks. But that's all right."
Woods called it the "thrill of a lifetime" to witness Charlie's achievement while his oldest child, Sam served as their caddie for the tournament.
"That was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have that moment with Charlie, make his first hole-in-one, [daughter] Sam on the bag, just our family and friends," Woods said at the time. "That's what this event is about. It's about bonding and family."