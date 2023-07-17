Some toddlers cry out for mommy before bed, but for one super fan of "The Office," Michael Scott is the one she wants to see.
Ria and Rocco Briganti of Denville, New Jersey, shared on TikTok a hilarious video of their daughter Josie yelling out for her favorite fictional character at bedtime.
"What do you need?" Ria Briganti asks her daughter at the start of the clip.
"Michael Scott, Mommy!" Josie responds emphatically.
- 1
- 2
- 3
"Just a girl who loves the office #michaelscott #theoffice #toddlelife #bedtimeroutine #helpme," Briganti captioned the video post.
Ria Briganti told Storyful she and Josie's dad didn't initially give into the girl's demands but Josie was adamant and knew what she wanted.
"It was bedtime and we said no at first, but ultimately gave in and we all watched Michael Scott in bed," Briganti said.