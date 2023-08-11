A woman in Texas recently celebrated her 114th birthday in style, with five generations of family members by her side.
Elizabeth Francis, born in 1909, is what's known as a "supercentenarian," a person who has reached the age of 110 or older.
Despite her age, Francis said she feels young at heart, telling local ABC station KTRK-TV, "I'm very, very young. Look at me, I'm like a little young chicken."
When describing the secret to her longevity, Francis said she never drank or smoked, but ate "everything."
Her granddaughter, Ethel Harrison, told KTRK that Francis always grew her own vegetables and ate at home instead of opting for fast food.
"Whenever you went to her house, I don't care what day of the week, she was cooking," Harrison said. "So, I just think that had a lot to do with it, too. Just how she took care of her body and things like that."
- 1November 28, 2018
- 2
- 3
In addition to Harrison, Francis has two more grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Also by her side celebrating her birthday this week was her 94-year-old daughter, Dorothy Ray Williams.
"It's hard to believe, but it's a blessing," Williams said of her mom's long life. "Because she has been a wonderful mother and grandmother to all of us. She has been our backbone."