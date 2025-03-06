A Colorado woman flew across the U.S. to surprise her best friend in Ohio, who recently became a first-time mom.
Rachel Ritter shared the heartwarming surprise in a TikTok video post, which has picked up nearly 300,000 views.
"When you fly across the country to surprise your bestie who is 8 weeks postpartum," Ritter wrote in text overlaid on the video.
"Best surprise," she added in the video caption.
The video clip shows Ritter knocking on a door before her friend Mia Walters' partner answers it. After they exchange a few words, the video then cuts to Walters coming to the door, who is so shocked to see Ritter that she falls to the floor before the two best friends share an emotional embrace.
Ritter told Storyful she and Walters are longtime friends.
"She is my best friend from growing up, we've been friends for 15+ years," Ritter told Storyful. "This is her first baby and they are doing well!"