Get red carpet ready for the Oscars this Sunday with an A-list lineup of food and drinks to go with any watch party.
Online personality and food creator Barbara "Babs" Costello joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to cook up some movie-inspired bites ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.
Check out her full recipes below.
Elvis' favorite fried pickles
Ingredients
2 cups dill pickle slices (I like Wickles Dirty Dill Pickle Slices)
1 egg whisked with 1 tbsp water
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp garlic powder
Directions
In a medium bowl, combine panko, parmesan cheese, oregano and garlic powder. In a small bowl whisk together egg and water. Dredge each pickle in the egg mixture and then dry the mixture. Set the pickles aside to dry.
Before frying, lightly spray each pickle with nonstick cooking spray on both sides. Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees. Cook pickles for 4 minutes per side until golden brown. Serve with ranch for dipping.
'The Banshees of Inisherin' mini stuffed new potatoes
Ingredients
1 bag new potatoes
1 tbsp olive oil
Sprinkle sea salt
2 1/2 ounces sour cream
Small bunch chives, snipped
Directions
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Prick the potatoes with a fork, rub with the oil, then toss with sea salt. Arrange potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes or until fork tender. Let the potatoes cool for 10-15 minutes, then cut a small cross in the top of each and pinch the bases to open a little. Add a teaspoon of sour cream to each, a little freshly ground black pepper and a sprinkling of chives.
The Avatar mocktail
Ingredients
2 cups ice
2 cups blue sports drink
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
Directions
In a blender, combine ice, the sports drink and ice cream. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve.