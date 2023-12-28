Early data from an ongoing clinical trial finds an injectable asthma medication that could help curb food-related allergic reactions in children.

If studies continue to show promising results, experts are hopeful the injection may eventually win FDA approval as an allergy treatment for children.

Last week, pharmaceutical developers Genentech and Novartis announced that the FDA is prioritizing the review of its application for use of Omalizumab, an allergy-induced asthma medicine, in cases of accidental exposure to foods like peanuts, eggs or milk.

The small study, which needs more research before a potential FDA approval, combined with prior research points to how alternate use of the medication marketed as Xolair could potentially help to prevent allergic reactions in people who have multiple food allergies, especially anaphylaxis.

The federally funded trial backed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is set to finish in 2026.

"Despite the significant and growing health burden from food allergies, treatment advances have been limited," Dr. Levi Garraway, Genentech's chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development said in the press release. "We are proud to partner with the National Institutes of Health and leading research institutions on this groundbreaking study. The FDA’s Priority Review designation acknowledges the unmet need for these patients, and we hope to make Xolair available to as many people as possible living with food allergies in the U.S."

Data from the trial, which looked at 165 kids and adolescents -- whose severity of reactions like hives or anaphylaxis was not included -- showed those who received Xolair were able to eat more foods they have sensitivities to without triggering an allergic reaction, compared to participants who received a placebo.

While the preliminary data shows potential for this drug in this off-label application, there is not yet enough evidence to determine how great the impact could be for people with food allergies.

A Genentech spokeswoman told ABC News that the FDA is expected to make a decision on approval in the first quarter of 2024. And if approved, Xolair would be the first medicine to reduce allergic reactions to multiple foods following an accidental exposure.

Dr. Larry Tsai, VP and Global Head of Respiratory, Allergy, and Infectious Disease Product Development at Genentech, explained to "Good Morning America" that because food allergies hit close to hime, this study feels like a step in the right direction for treatment options.

"While I am a physician, I am also a parent of a child with severe food allergies," he said in an emailed statement. "I am all too familiar with the constant worry and fear that my child will have an accidental exposure at school or a friend's house. For the roughly 17 million children who live with food allergies, the current standard of care treatment is for children to avoid the foods they are allergic to, and to learn to recognize and treat symptoms upon exposure to an allergen."

Even with careful monitoring, he added that "accidental exposures are difficult to prevent and there is a significant need for new treatment options for children with food allergies."

"The positive results from the OUtMATCH study bring us one step closer to providing a new treatment option for children and adults impacted by food allergies," Dr. Tsai, who also has a food allergy himself, continued.

Updates for the trial on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website do not list how much more of the food participants were able to consume without having an allergic reaction.

The medication, marketed as Xolair, has been on the market since 2003 and helps treat chronic hives as well as chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps -- an inflammatory sinus disease.

People who take Xolair for allergic asthma, typically take the medicine for approximately 10 months and while price varies based on indication and dose, the cost is approximately $3,663 a month. That price also varies depending on the frequency as well as a person’s weight and their serum IgE levels.