Best Buy announced Thursday it is recalling air fryers and air fryer ovens from its in-house Insignia brand.

The retailer said the appliances have the potential to overheat, leading air fryer handles to break or melt, and the air fryer oven glass doors to shatter, posing fire, burn or laceration hazards.

Best Buy recalls Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens due to fire, burn and laceration hazards. Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Best Buy said it has received 24 reports of overheating, melting or glass shattering. Of the 24 reports, six of them involved air fryers that caught on fire. However, Best Buy said it has not received reports of any injuries or property damage so far.

Best Buy's recall impacts about 187,400 units sold in the U.S. and about 99,900 them that were sold in Canada. Recalled Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens have the INSIGNIA logo on the top or front of the unit, were manufactured in China and bear the model numbers NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2, according to the CPSC. Additionally, the recalled units have capacities of 3.4 to 10 quarts, are made of plastic or plastic and stainless steel, and come in black and stainless steel finishes.

The CPSC said recalled units, which retailed between $32 and $180, were sold at Best Buy stores across the U.S. and on Best Buy's website, eBay's website and third-party stores from November 2021 through November 2023.

Best Buy has contacted all known customers directly, according to the CPSC. The company said on its recall website that customers with any recalled air fryers or air fryer ovens should stop using the units and can request a refund check or Best Buy store credit through the recall site.

Best Buy said not to return recalled units to its stores. Instead, customers can visit and submit information to the recall website to receive instructions on how to properly dispose of a recalled unit.

Best Buy has previously recalled Insignia-branded air fryers, recalling nearly 800,000 units that posed a potential fire hazard back in April 2022.

Best Buy did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.