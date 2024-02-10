Roughly 2 million Vornado, Steamfast and Sharper Image branded Handheld Garment Steamers were recalled by Vornado, according to a recall notice on the United States Consumer Products Safety Commision (USCPSC) and a notice on Vornado's website.

The USCPSC's notice states that the steamers, which were recalled Thursday, have the potential to spray hot water causing a safety risk.

"The recalled garment steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle while heating or during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers," the release stated.

According to the release, Vornado has received more than 120 reports of "hot water spraying or spitting" from the nozzle, 23 of which resulted in reports of burn injuries.

The recalled steamers were sold at stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, sihomecomfort.com, Steamfast.com from July 2009 through January 2024.

The products sold for between $14 and $35.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garment steamers and contact Vornado for a full refund or free replacement handheld garment steamer, depending on model," stated the release.

The affected steamers correspond to the following model numbers:

Steamfast model numbers SF-425, SF-435, SF-440, SF-445, and SF-447; Vornado model number VS-410; and Sharper Image model number SI-428.

The recalled Steamfast Steamer, Model SF-425, is shown in this undated photo. CPSC

Depending on the model, the steamers were sold in a wide variety of colors.

"The steamers' brand name appears on the side of each unit and on a label located on the bottom of the steamer. The model number also appears on the label," according to the release.

In December 2023, a USCPSC announcement detailed an expanded recall of over 1.75 million Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam irons whose damaged chords could result in burn hazards.

Neither Vornado or the associated brands, TheThreeSixtyGroup, who owns SharperImage and Vornado, or the retailers immediately responded to ABC News' request for comment.