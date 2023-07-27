New recipes can rise to viral popularity overnight and the latest dish to join the ranks of Instagram and TikTok trends is a mashup of two foods people love already -- smash burgers and tacos.
So-called "Big Mac taco" recipes have surged on social media recently, with videos using search term garnering over 451 million views on TikTok alone.
Sam Schnur, creator of The Naughty Fork, who regularly hops on viral food trends and shares recipe content, told "Good Morning America" that this one reached new heights with her followers.
"This was probably one of the top five dishes I've ever made," she said of her recipe video, which garnered over 800,000 likes on Instagram. "It was so good and super easy. It really does taste like a mashup of a burger and a taco. The Big Mac sauce added a nice sweetness too. I would definitely make it again."
Like many recipes that take off online, this one is simple, fast and can be adjusted for personal taste preferences.
Big Mac Tacos
Ingredients
Small flour tortillas
Hamburger meat
Mayonnaise
Sweet pickle relish
Sweet onion
Yellow mustard
White vinegar
Paprika
Onion powder
Sea salt
Pepper
Garlic powder
White sugar
Pickles (optional)
American cheese
Lettuce
Directions
To make the Big Mac sauce: Mix together 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish, 2 tablespoons grated sweet onion (with juices), 2 teaspoons yellow mustard, 1/2 teaspoon white vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon white sugar.
To make the tacos: Flatten the hamburger meat all the way to the edges of a flour tortilla. Season the patty with salt and pepper.
Place the tortilla hamburger side down on a flat top on high heat and sear for about 6 minutes. Flip over and add a slice of American cheese and allow to melt.
Remove from heat and add lettuce, pickles, diced onion, and your Big Mac sauce!