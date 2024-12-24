Burger King is wrapping up 2024 with some of its best deals!
As part of its "31 Days of Deals" promotion, the fast-food chain is giving away free chicken sandwiches on Friday, Dec. 27, and bacon cheeseburgers on Monday, Dec. 30.
To claim the offer, customers just need to make a purchase of $1 or more.
Earlier this December, the chain offered complimentary burgers and sodas as part of its month-long celebration.
It also delighted loyal customers by reintroducing popular menu items, including its four-piece cheesy tots and croissant breakfast sandwich.
The company kicked off the holiday season early with the launch of a physical advent calendar filled with 12 days of holiday treats and nostalgic Burger King keepsakes.
Announced in October, the calendar quickly sold out after its release on November 22.
"Burger King loves giving its Guests great deals to help make the holiday season brighter, and this year, we wanted to give our biggest fans a little something extra," said Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America in a statement at the time.
"In addition to offering great value through our 31 days of delicious deals, the first-ever BK Advent Calendar is the perfect gift to give to yourself or others and help spread holiday cheer," the statement read.
Along with Burger King, other chains like McDonald's and Shake Shack are also rolling out holiday deals.
Among those offers, McDonald's app users can enjoy a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets for just $1 through Dec. 30.
Meanwhile, Shake Shack is giving away a free Shack Burger with any $10 purchase through Christmas Eve using the code BURGERBLITZ.