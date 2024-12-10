Sweet holiday deals are here to stay, from burgers to milkshakes, there are freebies each day. Around the U.S. eateries are ho-ho-ho-hoping that savings on treats will find those who are scoping.
Like Santa Claus, be sure to check this list twice, so any new updates don't fall out of sight!
Shake Shack Holiday Burger Blitz
Everyday, starting Dec. 16, fans can enjoy a free Shack Burger with any $10 purchase using the code BURGERBLITZ.
Below, check out all the additional freebies available through Christmas Eve at Shake Shack.
Monday, Dec. 16: Free ShackBurger
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Free SmokeShack
Wednesday, Dec. 18: Free Avocado Bacon Burger
Thursday, Dec. 19: Free Cheeseburger
Friday, Dec. 20: Free Black Truffle Burger
Saturday, Dec. 21: Free Bacon Cheeseburger
Sunday, Dec. 22: Free Avocado Bacon Burger
Monday, Dec. 23: Free SmokeShack
Tuesday, Dec. 24: Free ShackBurger
Krispy Kreme Day of the Dozens
On Dec. 12 Krispy Kreme is launching Day of the Dozens in which guests can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for free with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.
Krispy Kreme also has a new Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection with three pastries inspired by characters from the Christmas classic, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" by Dr. Seuss.
Free Insomnia Cookies for the holidays
Insomnia Cookies has launched new treats for its holiday collection, which is available until Dec. 29.
Additionally, for a limited time, the late-night bakery is offering customers who purchase a 12-pack four free classic cookies both online and in stores until Dec. 14.
Yogurtland holiday offers
From Dec. 11 through Dec. 22, Real Rewards members can enjoy 12 Days of Froyo to instantly unwrap a mystery reward each day when they visit in-store or order online.
The frozen yogurt chain also has buy a gift, get a gift offer from Dec. 18-24: Customers can earn a $5 Bonus Card for every $25 spent on an e-giftcard purchase. Those bonus cards will be redeemable in-store from Jan. 1-31, 2025.
Holiday offers from Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
On Dec. 16, the fast-casual restaurant chain will be offering a free mini sundae, mini concrete, mini malt or mini shake with any $5 purchase to guests who have the offer downloaded on the Freddy's app. Limit one per guest and one-time use only.
From Dec. 20-31, customers can also get a free regular french fry with any $5 purchase in the app.