The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has assigned its second-highest classification to an earlier recall involving some canned green beans sold at Target.
Nearly 198,000 cans of Target Good & Gather Cut Green Beans were voluntarily recalled on Feb. 12 due to the presence of foreign objects, according to Del Monte Foods and the FDA. Details of the contaminant are unknown.
On March 13, the FDA classified the recall as a Class II recall, which means exposure to the food product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," according to the FDA.
The FDA noted that Del Monte Foods, which produces Target's Good & Gather-branded canned foods, initiated the recall, which is ongoing.
Affected products were distributed at Target stores across 21 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The recalled green beans were distributed in 24-can cases, affecting 8,242 cases total. Each can was labeled with a net weight of 14.5 ounces, or 411 grams, with "best by" dates of Oct. 28, 2026.
Customers who purchased the recalled product should dispose of it and can contact Target Guest Relations at (800) 440-0680 for a refund.
ABC News has reached out to Del Monte Foods for comment.