Spring has sprung at Dunkin'!

The Massachusetts-based brand unveiled it's latest innovations, caramel chocolate cold brew and carrot cake muffins, as well as announced the return of fan-favorite chocolate croissants, plus Irish Creme-flavored coffee for rewards members.

The caramel chocolate cold brew is made with cold brew, caramel and milk chocolate, then topped with chocolate cold foam and cocoa caramel sprinkles.

The cake-inspired muffin is made with shredded carrots, raisins, crystalized ginger pieces and topped with a drizzle of cream cheese icing.

And for a limited time, Dunkin' rewards members can exclusively order the Irish Creme-flavored coffee through March 21.

Dunkin’ also launched more deals for customers, like the newly expanded Dunkin’ Run menu and new Dunkin’ Rewards offers.

For the first deal, popularized by Ben Affleck in this year's debut Super Bowl ad, guests who order any medium or large coffee can add one of three options: a $1 classic donut, $2 stuffed bagel minis or $3 sausage, egg and cheese sandwich.