If you're looking for an elevated twist on a traditional dinner to make for your loved ones this holiday season, look no further.

Meet Charlie Mitchell, New York City's first Black chef to earn a Michelin Star. Mitchell is also the recipient of the 2022 Michelin Guide New York Young Chef Award, and is executive chef and partner at Clover Hill in Brooklyn.

He recently dropped by "GMA3" to share his delicious stuffed chicken recipe. Scroll below to check it out.

Stuffed Chicken

Ingredients

3 brined chicken crowns

11 ounces tempered butter

11 ounces toasted brioche

0.5 ounce grated garlic

1 ounce lemon zest

0.5 ounce salt

Chopped parsley, to taste

Sliced chive, to taste

Directions

Add all the ingredients except the chicken into a mixer with a paddle attachment and mix until well combined.

Split the mixture into piping bags.

Peel the skin back on the chicken breast and pipe 1 ounce of the panade (brioche mixture) into each breast, pull the skin back over to cover and smooth out with hands.

This is best when it sits overnight. When ready to bake, pre-heat your oven to 385 F. Bake for 16 minutes, in 8 minute rotation intervals.

Rest for at least 30 minutes before carving.

Serve with your favorite potato puree, chicken au jus or gravy, and fresh herbs.