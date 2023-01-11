Chef Jamie Oliver knows how to pack maximum flavor in a short amount of time with minimal ingredients and his latest cookbook offers savory recipes for home cooks.

Oliver joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to share a recipe from "One: Simple One-Pan Wonders."

This dinner idea below takes under an hour to make, which is great for novice chefs. Miso, mushrooms and chicken pack a lot of flavor.

Miso Roast Chicken Recipe

Flatiron Books Miso roast chicken with sesame and scallions.

Serves 4

Prep time: 17 min

Cook time: 48 minutes



Ingredients

2 tablespoons raw sesame seeds

2 lbs mixed chicken thighs & drumsticks, skin on, bone in

2 limes

4 small sweet potatoes (5 oz each)

1 bunch of scallions

1 tablespoon dried mushrooms, ideally shiitake

1 tablespoon white miso paste

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce



Directions



Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Boil the kettle. Put a large shallow casserole pan on a high heat and toast the sesame seeds as it heats up, then remove to a plate.



Place the chicken in the pan and fry for 10 minutes, or until golden all over, turning regularly.



Meanwhile, use a vegetable peeler to strip the peel from 1 lime, then peel the sweet potatoes and halve lengthways. Trim the scallions, and chop into 1 ¼-inch lengths, finely slicing and saving a few green tops for garnish. Add the lime peel, sweet potatoes and scallions to the pan.



In a small bowl, mix the dried mushrooms and miso with the soy, 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar and ¾ cup of boiling kettle water, then stir into the pan, discarding just the last gritty bit. Make sure the chicken is skin-side up, then roast for 45 minutes, or until the chicken pulls easily away from the bone and the sweet potatoes are soft.



Move the pan to a medium-high heat on the stove. Squeeze over the lime juice and mix well. As soon as it starts to sizzle and bubble, turn the heat off, scraping up any sticky bits.



Sprinkle over the toasted sesame seeds and the sliced scallions and serve.



I like it with a little sticky rice and steamed greens on the side.

