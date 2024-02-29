We're closing out Black History Month with a chef and author who has made it his mission to celebrate the rich history behind African Caribbean cuisine.

Chef JJ Johnson, author of "The Simple Art of Rice," and owner of Fieldtrip NYC in New York City, recently visited "GMA3" to share a special Nigerian recipe.

Nigerian Lamb Fried Rice

Ingredients

1/2 pound ground lamb

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 medium white onion, chopped

1 medium carrot, roughly chopped

1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded and roughly chopped

2 scallions, sliced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 teaspoons curry powder

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

1 chicken bouillon cube, crushed

4 cups chilled cooked long-grain white rice

1/3 cup frozen corn kernels, defrosted

1/3 cup frozen peas, defrosted

Directions

Put the lamb in a medium bowl, season with half the salt and the black pepper, and stir in half the parsley.

Add half the vegetable oil to a large cast-iron skillet or wok set over medium-high heat. Crumble the ground meat into the pan and cook, breaking up any clumps with a potato masher or wooden spoon, for about 8 minutes, until well browned. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meat to a plate and set aside.

Add the remaining vegetable oil to the pan, then add the onion, carrot, bell pepper, scallions and garlic, and saute for 3 to 4 minutes, until the onion is softened and lightly colored. Add the curry powder, thyme, white pepper and crushed bouillon cube, and cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, until thoroughly incorporated and fragrant.

Add the rice and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes, until the rice is heated through. Add the corn and cook for 1 minute, then stir in the browned lamb and cook for about 6 minutes, until the peas are tender and the rice is lightly caramelized, and the edges are crusty.

Stir in the remaining chopped parsley and serve right from the pan.