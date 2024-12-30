If you're looking for delicious food and drink ideas to impress your guests this New Year's Eve, you've come to the right place.
Joe Isidori, an international restaurateur and Michelin award-winning chef, stopped by "Good Morning America" on Monday to share recipes that will elevate your festivities -- including strawberry Rossini cocktail, baked crab and Parmesan dip and truffled rigatoni.
Read on for the full recipes.
Strawberry Rossini Cocktail
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
1 750ml bottle of Sparkling Apple Cider
1 cup of fresh strawberry purée
6 whole strawberries
Directions
1. Place 2-3 tablespoons of strawberry purée in the bottom of a champagne flute.
2. Top off the glass with sparkling cider and garnish with a whole strawberry on the rim of the glass.
3. Serve and enjoy!
Baked Crab & Parmesan Dip with Frico Crust
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
1 lb claw crab meat
1 cup cream cheese
¼ cup sour cream
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 tsp Old Bay seasoning
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
1 cup scallions, chopped
1 tsp kosher salt
2 tsp Tabasco sauce
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp lemon juice
1 cup grated Parmesan
1 cup shredded cheddar
Small block of Parmigiana Reggiano for shaving
1 French baguette
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
2. Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl.
3. Place in a baking dish.
4. Shave Parmigiano Reggiano over the top of the mixture and bake for 15 minutes. After that, turn on broiler and brown the top until golden brown and somewhat crispy.
5. Serve with baguette.
Truffled Rigatoni 'Carbonara Style'
Serves 2-3
Ingredients
½ lb bronze die cut rigatoni
1 pint heavy cream
1 cup grated Parmesan
¼ cup shallots, sliced
¼ cup garlic, sliced
½ cup bacon, chopped
1 cup cremini mushrooms
½ cup frozen sweet peas
¼ cup chopped parsley
2 egg yolks
1 tsp lemon zest
2 Tbs white truffle oil
Salt to taste
1 tsp pepper
Small block of Parmigiana Reggiano for shaving
Directions
1. Boil a pot of water and cook rigatoni according to the package, 10-12 minutes. Set aside.
2. In a skillet, sauté and render the bacon until crispy.
3. Add shallots and garlic till brown.
4. Add mushrooms and sauté until cooked.
5. Add heavy cream, salt and pepper, then cook until reduced by half.
6. Add pasta and peas to the skillet.
7. Finish with egg yolk, cheese, parsley and truffle oil.
8. Use pasta water to adjust the consistency of the sauce. It should be neither runny nor too tight.
9. Shave some Parmigiana Reggiano on top and serve.