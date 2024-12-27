Culinary director behind NYC's Corner Store restaurant shares simple and festive New Year's Eve recipes
End the holiday season on a high note with a special New Year's Eve meal.
Michael Vignola, who is the culinary director behind Catch Hospitality Group, stopped by "Good Morning America" on Friday and shared a few festive recipes to help ring in the new year.
Like the menu at Vignola's latest trendy restaurant, The Corner Store, the dishes feature a playful take on American classics.
They include an elevated smoked salmon dish with an easy mustard vinaigrette, delicious filet skewers, and a twist on the classic lobster roll.
Fans of Vignola's dishes include Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, who have frequented The Corner Store in the past.
See how to make Vignola's smoked salmon carpaccio, soy caramel glazed filet skewers and lobster and caviar roll below.
Smoked salmon carpaccio
Chinese takeout mustard vinaigrette is a flavorful, tangy and slightly spicy dressing inspired by the mustard packets often included with Chinese takeout. Here's a recipe for a quick and easy mustard vinaigrette.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard (or use hot Chinese mustard for extra heat)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar (or apple cider vinegar)
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon honey (or sugar for a less sweet option)
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil (like canola or grapeseed oil)
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Garnish
- Radish coins – Watermelon, Purple Ninja, Breakfast sliced thinly on a mandoline
- Persian cucumbers – Sliced into coins on the mandolin.
- Dill - chopped
Instructions
- Combine the base ingredients: In a small bowl, whisk together the Dijon mustard, soy sauce, rice vinegar and honey until smooth.
- Add the oils: Slowly drizzle in the sesame oil and vegetable oil while whisking to emulsify the vinaigrette.
- Season it: Adjust with salt and pepper to your taste.
- Mix well: Whisk everything until the vinaigrette is fully combined and has a smooth consistency.
- Serve or store: Use immediately as a salad dressing, dipping sauce or drizzle for vegetables. Store leftovers in a sealed jar in the fridge for up to 5 days.
Plating
- On a chilled plate, l spoon a shallow pool of the vinaigrette in the center
- Lay a thin layer of pre-sliced salmon down
- Shingle the radish and cucumber coins between the layers.
- Add a sprinkle of chopped dill, drizzle of EVOO
- ENJOY!
Soy caramel glazed filet skewers
For the skewers:
- 1 lb (450g) filet mignon, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Skewers (if using wooden ones, soak in water for 30 minutes to prevent burning)
For the soy caramel glaze:
- 6 tablespoons soy sauce
- 6 tablespoons sugar (brown sugar or granulated)
- 4 tablespoons water
- 2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoon rice vinegar (optional, for balance)
Instructions
Step 1: Prepare the glaze
- Combine ingredients: In a small saucepan, mix the soy sauce, sugar, water and Dijon mustard. Add rice vinegar if desired for a hint of acidity.
- Simmer: Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves completely.
- Thicken: Lower the heat and let the glaze simmer for 5–7 minutes until it thickens to a syrupy consistency. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.
Step 2: Prepare the filet mignon
- Season the meat: Toss the filet mignon cubes with olive oil, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
- Assemble skewers: Thread the seasoned filet mignon cubes onto the skewers, leaving little space between each piece for cooking.
Step 3: Grill or sear the skewers
- Preheat the grill or pan: Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Alternatively, use a heavy skillet.
- Cook the skewers: Place the skewers on the hot grill/pan and sear each side for about 2–3 minutes, or until the meat reaches your desired doneness (medium-rare recommended for filet mignon).
Step 4: Apply the glaze
- Brush the glaze: During the last minute of cooking on each side, generously brush the skewers with the soy caramel glaze. Allow the glaze to caramelize slightly but avoid burning.
- Rest the skewers: Remove the skewers from the heat and let them rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Step 5: Serve
- Arrange the skewers on a platter and drizzle with any remaining glaze.
- Garnish with sesame seeds, chopped scallions or fresh herbs like cilantro if desired.
Tips
- For extra flavor, you can marinate the filet mignon cubes briefly in a mix of soy sauce, garlic, and olive oil before skewering.
- Keep an eye on the glaze as it cooks — it thickens quickly and can burn if left unattended.
The Corner Store lobster & caviar Roll
These decadent mini lobster rolls balance the sweetness of the lobster, the herbaceous creaminess of the aioli and the luxurious pop of caviar. Perfect for celebrations or upscale gatherings!
Ingredients
For the lobster:
- 2 live lobsters (1.5–2 lbs each)
- Water and salt (for boiling)
For the fine herb aioli:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoon Brunoise Celery
- 2 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoon finely chopped tarragon
- 2 tablespoon finely chopped chives
- 1 lemon zested
- 2 teaspoons Espellete pepper
- Salt and pepper, to taste
For assembly:
- 6 Martin’s Potato Rolls (mini-sized or slider-sized)
- 2 tablespoons salted butter, softened
- 1–2 ounces Kilo caviar (or a high-quality Osetra substitute)
- Chive Baton (for garnish)
Method
Step 1: Cook the lobster
- Prepare the lobsters: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Cook lobsters: Add the lobsters and cook for 8–10 minutes until bright red. Transfer to an ice bath to stop cooking.
- Remove meat: Once cool, crack the shells and remove the meat from the claws, knuckles, and tails. Cut into bite-sized chunks and dry on a towel for 2 hours – to overnight.
Step 2: Make the fine herb aioli
- Whisk ingredients: In a bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon mustard.
- Add herbs: Fold in celery, parsley, tarragon, and chives. Season with salt and white pepper to taste.
Step 3: Dress the lobster
- Combine lobster and aioli: Gently mix the lobster meat with the fine herb aioli, ensuring an even coating without breaking the delicate meat.
Step 4: Prepare the rolls
- Toast the rolls: Split the Martin’s Potato Rolls and brush the cut sides with butter. Toast on a griddle or skillet until golden brown.
Step 5: Assemble the rolls
- Fill the rolls: Spoon the dressed lobster into the toasted rolls, ensuring a generous portion in each.
- Top with caviar: Add a small dollop of Kilo caviar on top of the lobster meat for an elegant finish.
Step 6: Garnish and serve
- Garnish: Sprinkle with chopped chives for a fresh touch.
- Serve immediately: Arrange the mini rolls on a platter and serve.
Chef’s tips
- Cooking lobster: Ensure you don’t overcook the lobster, as it should remain tender.
- Caviar placement: Serve the caviar on top for a visual and flavor impact; use a mother-of-pearl spoon to handle it.
- Potato rolls: The sweetness of Martin’s rolls perfectly complements the rich lobster and salty caviar.