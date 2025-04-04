Taste of the Masters is back! Whether you're attending Augusta National or watching from home, indulging in the tournament's legendary concessions is the perfect way to celebrate the first major of the PGA season.
To help bring the experience to your kitchen, chef, restaurateur, and author Richard Blais joins "Good Morning America" on Friday to share three signature Taste of the Masters recipes inspired by the Tournament's iconic flavors.
His menu includes Pimento Bacon Cheeseburgers with Bread & Butter Pickles, Taste of the Masters Pulled Pork with Fresh Spring Coleslaw, and a Masters Champion Deviled Egg Bar -- featuring a special touch from the three most recent Masters champions.
Check out the full recipes below.
Pimento Bacon Cheeseburgers with Bread & Butter Pickles
Notes from Blais:
Spring summer burger tips: Choose 80/20 beef, the ratio is beef to fat and 20% is a great mix that will keep the burgers juicy. Using the tines of a fork, poke holes into the patty before cooking, so the beef doesn't curl up into a meatball or shrink on the hot grill or pan. Make sure your grill or pan is hot to get a nice sear. You can always turn the heat down while cooking. Have a tray to let your burgers rest for a few minutes before serving, so the juices don't run out. If making cheeseburgers, add the cheese 3 minutes before finishing the burger, and place an inverted mixing bowl over the burger to melt the cheese! Using a spray bottle of water, you can also spritz the grill right before covering to create steam and melt the cheese quickly.
Makes 4 servings
Two classics mashed up to one ultimate champion quality dish. This is Fred Couples andTiger Woods paired up on Friday morning! The pimento cheese keeps the burger nice andjuicy, and the sweet peppers and pickles work great against the flavor of the grilled beef andsalty, smoky bacon!
Ingredients
4 6-ounce burger patties
4 soft brioche buns
8 slices cooked bacon
Salt, black pepper, garlic powder to season
8-10 ounces of pimento cheese
8 slices of bread and butter pickles
Directions
1. Season the patties with salt, black pepper, and pulverized garlic.
2. Cook on a grill or in a pan until desired temperature.
3. In the last few minutes of cooking, too with bacon and slather each burger with thepimento cheese to warm and to.
4. Remove from the grill, garnish with the bread and butter pickles and some ketchupand serve.
Taste of the Masters Pulled Pork with Fresh Spring Coleslaw
Notes from Blais: Taking a classic dish, pulled pork sandwich, and changing one element, in this case, the "coleslaw," is a great way to present a traditional dish everyone loves and take it to the next level. It's also a great example of why fusion is amazing. Every culture has similar techniques and dishes. By mashing them up, you can create brand new favorites.
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
4 6-8 inch baguettes fresh and soft
4 tablespoons good butter for toasting
1 pound "Taste of the Masters" pulled pork
1/2 head napa cabbage sliced thin for slaw
24 cilantro leaves with stems
1/2 cup shredded thin carrots
1/4 cup fresh Thai basil or basil
8 small mint leaves
1 sweet onion, shaved thin
1/4 cup shaved thin radishes
Juice of 2 limes
1 jalapeno sliced thin in rings ( optional )
1 teaspoon fish sauce ( optional )
1 teaspoon sugar ( optional )
Directions
1. Toast the baguette with the whole butter or lightly toast it in the oven without.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine the herbs, carrots, onions, cabbage, jalapenos and radishesand mix with the lime juice, sugar and fish sauce.
3. Warm the "taste of the masters" pulled pork and heap it into the baguettes. Top withthe fresh herb slaw. Slice and serve.
Masters Champion Deviled Egg Bar
Celebrate your favorite golfers and pay homage to the iconic Masters Champions dinner (the Tuesday night tradition at the Masters where the defending champion selects the menu) by creating a deviled egg bar featuring the "Taste of the Masters" Augusta egg salad and honoring specific players with creative toppings.
This is the next cheese board, butter board, and charcuterie tray. Have fun with the theme andget creative featuring some of your favorite golfers. I love this dish for entertaining because it can be done in advance and just finished and displayed or presented so your attendees can create their own.
Notes from Blais: Throwing a party can be stressful. Create a themed table or board or counter that acts as a gathering place to showcase a theme and or activate your guests to "DIY" some of their snacks. Especially with sports, like we did here with the Masters winners, using a person or team or place as a creative starting point is an easy way to spark creativity, get the conversation going, and usually compel you and your guests to experience flavors or techniques you might not otherwise!
Here are deviled egg recipes by the three most recent Masters champions:
The John Rahm - top each filled deviled egg with a slice of Spanish ham, chopped piquillo peppers and Spanish smoked paprika.
Recipe: enough to top 4 eggs
- A few slivers of Spanish ham
- Some small diced jarred piquillo peppers
- A sprinkle of smoked Spanish paprika and Spanish olive oil
- Maybe some celery leaves or parsley to garnish
The Hideki Matsuyama - top each egg with a seared piece of Ahi tuna, chopped pickledginger and a dot of wasabi paste.
Recipe: enough to top 4 eggs
- A few slices of seared tuna tataki (coat a tuna loin in sesame seeds and sear in oil
- briefly for a few minutes on each side, so the tuna is still rare )
- Jarred pickled ginger chopped
- Wasabi paste in a tube or squeeze bottle
- Maybe some shiso leaf to garnish
The Scottie Scheffler - top each egg with some Texas barbecue or "Taste of the Masterspulled pork," a dot of barbecue sauce and some crispy tortilla strips.
- 1 pound of pulled pork cooked in favorite BBQ sauce
- Some crispy tortilla strips (corn tortillas, store bought or fried in shaved thin strips)
- Some chopped cilantro to garnish
For the hard-boiled eggs: Add eggs to water in a rolling boil. Cook for 12-13 minutes. Remove from cold water. Peel, for this recipe, discard the yolks and fill each egg with the "Taste of the Masters" egg salad.
