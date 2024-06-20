Chef Zac Young, the mastermind behind viral dessert sensations and the founder of Sprinkletown Donuts and Ice Cream, is helping kick off summer with a fun dessert.
Young recently dropped by "GMA3" to share a delicious dessert recipe the whole family will enjoy.
Scroll below to check it out and recreate it at home for yourself.
Upside-Down Peach & Hot Honey Biscuits
Ingredients
1 can large biscuits
2 large ripe peaches
1/2 cup brown sugar (divided)
1 teaspoon all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon salted butter, melted
2 tablespoons hot honey
Directions
Preheat oven or grill to 400 F.
Spray a 12 cavity muffin pan with nonstick spray.
Cut the peaches into 1-inch pieces and place them in a medium bowl. Add 1/4 cup brown sugar, the melted butter and flour and stir to combine.
Cut each biscuit into 4 quarters and toss with the remaining 1/4 cup of brown sugar.
Evenly divide the peach mixture into the bottom of each of the muffin tins and then top each tin with four pieces of biscuits.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes until the biscuits are golden brown. Remove from oven or grill, place a baking sheet or platter over the tins and flip both trays upside down. Lift off the muffin tin and drizzle the peaches with the hot honey.
Stabilized Whipped Cream
Ingredients
2 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup granulated sugar
2 cups heavy cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 pinch kosher salt
Directions
Add the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and salt to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Mix on medium-high speed until fully combined and no lumps remain.
Add the heavy cream and mix on medium speed until soft peaks have formed. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the bottom of the bowl to incorporate all of the cream cheese. Mix on medium speed until stiff peaks have formed.