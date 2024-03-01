For anyone who's saved an extra dipping cup of the sweet and sour Polynesian sauce from a Chick-fil-A order, it's time to toss out the single-serving condiment due to potential allergen concerns.

The Georgia-based fast food chain alerted customers in a message on its website that a recent batch of the fan-favorite Polynesian sauce cups "may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens."

A dipping cup of Polynesian Sauce from Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A

"Please discard any Polynesian Sauce dipping cups that you may have taken home between February 14-27, 2024," the message stated.

Chick-fil-A said it was first notified of the issue from a supplier, which "unintentionally added a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens and other ingredients."

No other dipping sauces or 8-ounce sauce bottles have been impacted, the restaurant confirmed.

"We understand and take seriously the trust our guests place in us to make sure their food is what they ordered and apologize for this experience," the statement continued.

While Chick-fil-A did not state which sauce was actually inside the affected Polynesian Sauce cups, the Sweet and Spicy Sriracha is the only other sauce on menu that contains both wheat and soy allergens, according to the nutrition and allergens menu details.