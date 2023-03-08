Coca-Cola has partnered with Disney and Hulu to help celebrate the company's popular streaming service and its 15th anniversary.

On March 12, when Hulu officially turns 15, the brand has a months-worth of content premieres, finales, special promotions and more in store for the 48 million subscribers as a thank-you for years of loyalty.

Some of the buzzworthy content includes "History of the World, Part II," "UnPrisoned," "Boston Strangler," "Up Here," "Great Expectations," and "RapCaviar" to name a few.

Hulu also teamed up with Coke to offer a sweet new limited-time Coca-Cola Freestyle flavor -- Hulu Fanta Surprise -- a combination of sweet lime and ginger. Plus, it’s green to go with the streaming platform's primary color scheme.

The new Fanta flavor will be available March 12 through April 30 in select locations throughout the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort.

“We are incredibly grateful to the millions of subscribers, fans, creators, talent, content partners, advertisers, and Hulugans who have made it all possible, and never stopped having fun along the way," Hulu President Joe Earley said, in a press release about the 15th anniversary.

