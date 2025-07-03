If you're headed out to do all the final food prep and grocery shopping before your big Fourth of July barbecue or you end up in a pickle on Friday in search of a store that's actually open, here is a list of national retailers with holiday hours that may come in handy.
What grocery stores are open on the Fourth of July?
Americans are gearing up across the country to celebrate Independence Day on July 4 -- but so are retailers.
If you end up needing to run out for a last-minute ingredient or two, make sure to check the hours below before you leave.
Is Costco open on the Fourth of July?
The big box retailer is closed July 4 for the holiday.
Costco is open Thursday, July 3, as well as Saturday, July 5, during usual hours, which can vary by location, so check your local store's hours here.
Is Trader Joe's open on the Fourth of July?
Trader Joe's will be open on Friday at 8 a.m. with an adjusted closing time of 5 p.m.
Is Walmart open on the the Fourth of July?
Walmart will be open at 6 a.m. on the Fourth of July and will close at 11 p.m.
Is Target open on the July Fourth?
Target will be open on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. As with most stores, check your local hours.
Is Kroger open on the Fourth of July?
Most Kroger stores will be open on Friday, per the company's website.
Check the store locator here for other retailer hours on the holiday.
The Kroger Family has an array of banner retailers including Ralphs, Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick'n Save, QFC, Ruler, Smith's Food and Drug.
Is Publix open on the Fourth of July?
"We are open on Friday, July 4," the popular southeastern retailer stated on its weekly flyers.
According to its website, Publix will be open for regular store hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.