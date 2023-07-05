Snacks and easy-to-make recipes are wildly popular on TikTok, and after weeks of cottage cheese captivating feeds as the star ingredient in everything from ice cream to pasta sauce, the old school food has taken on another viral form: edible cookie dough.
Food bloggers have long touted recipes for healthier alternatives to traditional desserts, like using dates to curb a candy craving, but the TikTok algorithm has elevated the high-protein curds to new heights in food fandom with 28.6 million views of videos with the search term "cottage cheese cookie dough."
Cookbook author, recipe developer and culinary expert Jake Cohen tried his hand at transforming the creamy curds into a cookie dough-like confection, and to his surprise said the result was magic.
While Cohen advised up front against trying to bake it, he said the cottage cheese edible cookie dough is perfect by the spoonful.
"It's not cookie dough," he told "GMA" emphatically. "But as someone constantly trying to get more protein, it’s the perfect sweet snack to scratch that itch."
- 1
- 2
- 3
He shared the full recipe with "Good Morning America" to help you recreate the viral treat at home.
Cottage Cheese Edible Cookie Dough
@jakecohen
COTTAGE CHEESE EDIBLE COOKIE DOUGH. I’m unwell, I know, but I need a steady stream of sweets throughout the day and lots of protein so I’m actually vvvvvvvv into a few spoons of this magic whenever my sweet tooth is acting up!! Very easy! Don’t try to bake it! Hope y’all are getting swole!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Cottage Cheese Edible Cookie Dough 1 pound low-fat cottage cheese 1/4 cup maple syrup 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 cups almond flour 1/2 cup vanilla protein powder 1 cup dark chocolate chips In a blender, combine the cottage cheese, maple syrup, and vanilla, then purée until very smooth. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the almond flour and protein powder until well incorporated, then fold in the chocolate chips. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.♬ original sound - Jake Cohen
Ingredients
1 pound or 2 cups low-fat cottage cheese
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups almond flour
1/2 cup vanilla protein powder
1 cup dark chocolate chips
Directions
In a blender, combine the cottage cheese, maple syrup and vanilla, then puree until very smooth. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the almond flour and protein powder until well incorporated, then fold in the chocolate chips. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.