After a TikTok video blasted the Pizza Hut hold music to viral fame, fans of the chicken wing serenade were left wondering whose vocals were behind the tune.

Wonder no more: Pizza Hut has confirmed to "Good Morning America" that actor Craig Robinson, the longtime face of the fast-casual pizza joint, is in fact singing the viral song.

Craig Robinson attends the 91st Hollywood Christmas Parade held on Nov. 26, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Albert L. Ortega/Getty, FILE

"We're thrilled to hear that our hold music is striking a chord -- it's just another cheesy way to connect through the love of pizza every day," a representative for Pizza Hut told "GMA." "And that iconic voice serenading is none other than the fabulous Craig Robinson who we have been lucky enough to partner with."

The video posted by @noraeinhelll on TikTok earlier this month has amassed nearly three million views, showing the young woman calling her local Pizza Hut and asking to be placed on hold so she could listen to what she called "one of the best songs I've ever heard."

"Wings, chicken wings, are the best thing that's not pizza," the song starts off. "That's right, Pizza Hut has chicken wings and there's nine different signature flavors to choose from. They can be as salty or as seasoned as you like all on top of the perfectly crispy chicken wings."

A view of a Wings being fried at Pizza Hut on June 29, 2018 in Shreveport, La. Shannon O'hara/Getty Images, FILE

"We just called Pizza Hut in The Dalles Oregon, my sister and I heard the hold music and thought it was hilarious," the woman from the video, who asked that her name not be used, told "GMA."

When she called back and successfully reconnected with Robinson's jingle, she said, "I decided to record it to show my friends and then I posted it on TikTok."

"I was really surprised by the amount of attention it got, but also not at all because it’s a beautiful ballad that clearly deeply touches the hearts of people all around the country," she continued, tongue apparently planted in cheek.

While she didn’t wish to disclose her favorite Pizza Hut order for fear that "sharing my genius concoction with the general public will result in limited supply in my area," she did confirm, "I just really love chicken wings."