Holiday parties are upon us and this simple three-ingredient, single-serving appetizer will provide the perfect bite before the main event.

Meg Quinn, creator of the popular food blog Aint Too Proud to Meg and author of "The Cheese Board Deck," shared her recipe with "Good Morning America" that bakes up in under 10 minutes.

Aint Too Proud to Meg Cranberry brie phyllo cup bites.

Quinn, who shares hundreds of cheese-centric foods and easy entertaining recipes with her more than 410,000 followers on Instagram, uses whole cranberry sauce, Brie and packaged phyllo dough cups to keep this recipe short and sweet.

Cranberry Brie Bites Recipe

Aint Too Proud to Meg Cranberry brie phyllo cups.

Makes 15

Ingredients

1.9-ounce package phyllo cups

2 ounces Brie, cut into 3/4-inch cubes (feel free to cut around the Brie rind)

1/2 cup whole berry cranberry sauce

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the phyllo cups on the prepared sheet about 1 inch apart. Add one Brie cube to each cup. Bake for 5-8 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbling slightly.

Remove from the oven and transfer to a serving platter. Top each cup with about 1 teaspoon cranberry sauce, or to taste.