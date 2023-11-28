With the holiday season in full swing, sweets and pastries are at the top of most people's minds.

If you're still searching for the perfect recipe to take to your next gathering -- or just enjoy with loved ones at home -- Philip Khoury, the head pastry chef at Harrod's, has you covered. Khoury joined "GMA3" this week to demonstrate how to make a delicious two-tone chocolate cake that everyone will love.

Philip Khoury, Harrod's head pastry chef, discussed his book "A New Way To Bake." ABC News

Scroll below to see the full recipe from Khoury's book, "A New Way to Bake."

Two-Tone Chocolate Cake

Makes one 9-inch cake

"Don't be deceived by the humble ingredients (or the three-ingredient chocolate mousse!) -- a delicate touch elevates them into something sublime. Use your favourite dark chocolate because it's the show-stopping star here. The base cake also doubles as a delicious cake on its own (baked in a 20-centimeter/8-inch tin), topped with Fresh Whipping Cream (page 236) and fresh berries. This cake is also super adaptable: It can easily be made gluten free, you can add fresh raspberries, or even swirl hazelnut praline through the mousse."

Three-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients

250 grams (8.8 ounces) plant-based milk (1)50 grams (1.8 ounces) caster (superfine) sugar250 grams (8.8 ounces) dark chocolate with at least 65% cocoa solids, callets (chips) or chopped200 grams (7 ounces) plant-based milk, chilled (2)

Directions

1. Bring the plant-based milk (1) and sugar to a simmer in a medium saucepan, then pour over the chocolate in a heatproof jug or bowl and blend with an immersion stick blender until combined.

2. Add the remaining plant-based milk (2) to the jug or bowl and blend again until the mixture is very glossy, and you can see a shiny reflection of light with no oily streaks.

3. The trick here is to blend it at 30-35 degrees Celsius (86-95 degrees Fahrenheit), then pour into a shallow dish with cling film (plastic wrap) pressed onto the surface and leave it to chill in the refrigerator for at least 3-4 hours. This will create a chocolate cream that can be whipped and piped or spread, then sets like a dreamy chocolate mousse!

4. The base will appear set but it will become liquid when agitated. Use a whisk to whisk it by hand (about 2 minutes) or use a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment to whisk it to a stable peak. Spread on top of the cooled cake base (below) and level with a small offset spatula.

5. Leave to chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour, or until completely set.

Rich Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

340 grams (12 ounces) plant-based milk150 grams (5.3 ounces) dark chocolate with at least 66% cocoa solids, chopped40 grams (1.4 ounces) extra virgin olive oil75 grams (2.7 ounces) all-purpose flour (gluten-free plain flour will also work)15 grams (0.5 ounces) cocoa powder100 grams (3.5 ounces) caster (superfine) sugar1 gram (1/4 teaspoon) baking powder2 grams (1/2 teaspoon) sea salt

Also needed: cocoa (unsweetened chocolate) powder for dusting

Philip Khoury, Harrod's head pastry chef, shows off a plant-based, two-tone, chocolate cake recipe. ABC News

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 160 C (325 F / gas 3). Line the base of a 20-centimeter (8-inch) springform tin (pan) with baking parchment.

2. Heat the milk to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Pour over the chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl.

3. Add the olive oil to the chocolate mixture and whisk well to combine (this is a type of ganache).

4. In another bowl, use a whisk to combine the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder and sea salt.

5. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl of ganache and use a silicone spatula to mix until combined.

6. Pour the batter into the lined tin and tap to level the mixture.

7. Bake for 12-14 minutes until gently domed and the top springs back slightly when pressed with your fingertips. Remove from the oven and leave to cool completely.

8. Remove the cake from the springform tin by releasing the clasp, then peel away the baking parchment lining the base and transfer to a serving plate.

Note: For sharp clean cuts, slice with a sharp knife dipped into a jug of hot water from a tap and wiped dry between each cut. Serve with vanilla ice cream for a show-stopping chocolate dessert. Be prepared to share the recipe! This cake will keep very well wrapped in cling film (plastic wrap) or stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 2 days, or frozen for up to 3 months, but make sure to defrost in the refrigerator overnight.

Credit: "A New Way to Bake" by Philip Khoury (Hardie Grant, £30), Photography © Matt Russell