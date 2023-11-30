With tree lighting ceremonies starting, peppermint mochas popping up on menus and winter's chill settling in, it's officially the holiday season.

Festive cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages are hitting bars, restaurants and social media, so "Good Morning America" found a simple DIY drink that utilizes a classic Christmas decoration for an easy way to infuse some holiday spirit into your next winter gathering.

Lindsey Noorda, creator of Mama Now What, snagged some clear Christmas ornaments and stemless wine glasses, cranberry juice and a sprig of rosemary to create this crafty cocktail.

A festive holiday mocktail with cranberry juice filled ornaments. Mama Now What

"I got these glasses from Walmart, and we were decorating our Christmas tree, and I joked about how the glassware looks like a Christmas tree too," Noorda said of how the idea first came to her last year. "I've always been a little bit 'extra' so I cleaned out the ornaments and found my mini funnel, grabbed the cranberry juice and created this mocktail."

She said the addition of cranberries and rosemary "looked elegant and classic" and reminded her of the holiday season.

Plus, it can easily be adjusted to fit any taste preferences, from pomegranate juice to adding a splash of your booze for an adult-only version.

"I would still keep the same presentation and add a variety of mini bottles of alcohol right next to the drinks so guests could pick their style or flavor and the amount they want added to their cranberry juice," Noorda said. "If mini bottles aren't available, shot glasses with the bottle right near by."

Check out the full recipe and instructions below, and shop the products.

DIY Christmas Ornament Drink

Ingredients

Cranberry juice

Fresh cranberries

Ice cubes

Sprig of fresh rosemary

Directions

Add the cranberry juice to the ornaments using a funnel or chef's squeeze bottle, and fill nearly to the top.

Add ice to the glass and tuck a sprig of rosemary into the ice, then top with a sprinkle of cranberries.

Set the filled ornament on top of the glass, and when ready to serve, remove the top and tip over to pour into the glass.

Tools to make it

