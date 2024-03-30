Baseball season is back and even if you're not going to the ballpark this weekend, you can make a taste of some fan-favorite foods at home.

Stephanie Nass, a chef turned caterer, designer, and culinary instructor, joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday to spruce up some stadium foods for an elevated snacking experience at home.

The creator who goes by "ChefanieNass" on social media, shared some easy recipes for a refreshing mocktail, upgrades to a hot dog and more.

Check out the full details below and shop the kitchen tools needed to bring it all together.

Ballpark Bark

This sweet treat includes Cracker Jacks in a new format. Plus it comes together quickly without turning on the oven.

Ingredients

One 12-oz bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 cups Cracker Jack’s

1 cup hard pretzels

Directions

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl, and in the microwave, melt chocolate chips, swirling every 30 seconds with a spoon until fully liquid.

Using a rubber spatula, spread the melted chocolate on the parchment paper and quickly sprinkle the Cracker Jack’s and pretzels.

Allow the chocolate to harden and cool, approximately 2 hours.

Break the chocolate into individual portioned pieces.

Serve immediately or store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Homemade Pretzel Bun Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are a ballgame classic, and they are made even better with soft pretzel buns. For extra wow, serve with choices of condiments.

Makes: 8 buns

Ingredients

8 hot dogs (Walter’s is my favorite brand)

3 3/4 cups bread flour

2 teaspoons plus pinch kosher salt

2 teaspoons instant or rapid-rise yeast

1 1/2 cups plus 4 cups plus 1 tablespoon tepid water

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup baking soda

1 tablespoon pretzel salt

1 large egg

For garnishes: mustard, honey mustard, relish, ketchup

Directions

For the buns: In a large measuring cup, combine 1.5 cups of water, 2 tablespoons of oil, and sugar.

In the bowl of a stand mixer with hook attachment, combine flour, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, and yeast.

With the mixer on low speed, gradually pour the water mixture into the flour mixture. Mix until the mixture looks like dough, continuously scraping down the edges, approximately 2 minutes.

Increase the speed to medium until the dough is smooth, approximately 10 minutes.

On a floured surface, knead the dough into a ball.

In a greased bowl, place the dough ball and cover with a damp towel and plastic wrap until doubled in size, approximately 90 minutes.

Gently tap the dough to deflate it.

On a floured surface, form the dough into a rectangle. Cut into 8 equal sized pieces.

Roll each piece into a log.

On a parchment lined baking sheet, place all of the 8 pieces side-by-side, seam side down, leaving ¼ inch between each.

Cover the logs with greased plastic wrap and allow to rest for 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 425F.

In a wide pot, dissolve baking soda in 4 cups of tepid water then bring to a boil.

4 at a time, cook each dough log in boiling water for 30 seconds, moving after 15 seconds.

After dough logs boil, transfer to a wire rack and allow to cool for 5 minutes.

Place the dough logs back on the parchment-lined baking sheet, in the same direction, seam-side down, a quarter-inch apart.

In a mixing bowl, whisk the egg, pinch kosher salt, and remaining tablespoon of tepid water. Brush the logs with this egg mixture.

Sprinkle dough logs with pretzel salt and using a paring knife, draw a lengthwise slit down each.

Place the dough in the oven, and bake until traditional pretzel golden brown color is achieved, approximately 12-14 minutes. Turn the sheet tray halfway through the baking, between 6 and 7 minutes.

Allow the buns to cool; cut a slit lengthwise.

For the hot dogs: On a grill or grill pan, cook the hot dogs over medium high heat, turning occasionally for 5-7 minutes.

Assembly: Place the hot dogs in the buns and serve with garnishes.

Note: Enjoy buns immediately or store in air-tight container for up to 2 days.

Pitcher's Punch

This mocktail is easy to assemble and totally refreshing.

Serves 8

Ingredients

2 quarts lemonade

6 ounces of fresh raspberries

Ice

Directions

Place raspberries in a pitcher, and using the back of a wooden spoon, mush the raspberries until they have the appearance of jam.

Pour the lemonade over the muddled raspberries, and swirl the raspberries around.

You can serve immediately by pouring the punch into ice-filled glasses – or keep the lemonade mixture pre-batched for up to 2 days.

Homemade Cracker Jack's

Makes: 13 cups

Metal mixing bowl, wooden spoon, parchment paper, baking sheet, candy thermometer, sauce pan

Ingredients

12 cups salted popped popcorn

1/2 cup roasted, salted peanuts

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup unsalted butter, chopped into pieces

1 packed cup light brown sugar

3 tablespoons of molasses

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt plus another 1/2 teaspoon for sprinkling on top

Directions

Preheat the oven to 250F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large heatproof bowl, mix the popcorn and the peanuts.

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the butter, brown sugar, molasses, and salt. Stir constantly until the butter melts.

Attach a candy thermometer to the pan and leave the mixture undisturbed until the temperature reaches 248F.

Immediately remove from the heat and stir in the baking soda.

Immediately pour it over the popcorn and stir with a wooden spoon until evenly coated.

Pour the mixture into the parchment lined baking sheets, spreading evenly.

Bake for 20-25 minutes the popcorn feels dryer.

Sprinkle additional salt.

Allow the popcorn to cool completely. Serve immediately or within 3 days.

