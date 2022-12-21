Must Love Herbs food blogger and creator Lauren May shared this adorable edible pinecone recipe just in time for winter and the holiday season.

Get creative with the size and shapes of these fudgy treats and share with family and friends. Check out the full recipe below.

Lauren May, Must Love Herbs Chocolate fudge almond pinecones.

May's "cookies" that she said are actually an old fashioned chocolate fudge recipe are easy to whip up and even easier to eat.

Easy Chocolate Fudge Almond Pinecones

Ingredients

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

2 ounces unsalted butter

Pinch of salt

7 ounces sweetened condensed milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups sliced almonds



Directions



In a heat safe bowl combine the chocolate chips, butter, salt, condensed milk, and vanilla. Using the double boiler method, heat your ingredients. Be careful not to let the water touch the bottom of your bowl inside the pot of simmering water. Stir constantly until all the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth.



Take off heat immediately and place mixture in the fridge to cool for 20-30 minutes.



The mixture should hold its form but still be moldable.



Form the chocolate mixture into a cone shape and place it on parchment paper. Begin sticking almonds into the bottom of the cone. Move your way up placing each row behind the next in an overlapping pattern until you reach the top.

