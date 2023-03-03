With grocery prices up 11.3% since last year, budget-friendly recipes are more important than ever.
Plant-based food blogger, recipe creator and founder of PlantYou, Carleigh Bodrug, shared one of her "recession recipes" for a meal that feeds four for $7.45, plus some pantry staples.
Check out this easy, meal-prep friendly and flavourful vegan ramen recipe below.
Creamy Ramen Soup
Cook time: 20 mins
Servings: 4
Ingredients
375 grams extra firm tofu, cut into cubes, baked at 375 F for 20 minutes
1/2 red onion sliced
3 cloves garlic minced
1/2 teaspoon turmeric
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon curry powder
3 packs ramen noodles with seasoning packs
1 head broccoli broken into florets
1 cup soy milk
7 cups water
Toppings
1 carrot, grated
Crushed peanuts
Chili flakes or sriracha
Instructions
In a pot over medium heat, add the onion. Saute until softened, approximately 2 minutes.
Add the garlic, turmeric, ginger and curry powder, along with 2 or 3 of the spice packs from the ramen noodle packages. Stir until fragrant, approximately 2 minutes.
Add the broccoli, water and soy milk. Bring to a boil, then simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the ramen noodle packages, and cook until al dante, approximately 1 minute. Serve up with tofu, carrot, and desired toppings on top.
Recipe reprinted courtesy of PlantYou.