With grocery prices up 11.3% since last year, budget-friendly recipes are more important than ever.

Plant-based food blogger, recipe creator and founder of PlantYou, Carleigh Bodrug, shared one of her "recession recipes" for a meal that feeds four for $7.45, plus some pantry staples.

Check out this easy, meal-prep friendly and flavourful vegan ramen recipe below.

Creamy Ramen Soup

Cook time: 20 mins

Servings: 4

Ingredients

375 grams extra firm tofu, cut into cubes, baked at 375 F for 20 minutes

1/2 red onion sliced

3 cloves garlic minced

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon curry powder

3 packs ramen noodles with seasoning packs

1 head broccoli broken into florets

1 cup soy milk

7 cups water

Toppings

1 carrot, grated

Crushed peanuts

Chili flakes or sriracha

Instructions

In a pot over medium heat, add the onion. Saute until softened, approximately 2 minutes.

Add the garlic, turmeric, ginger and curry powder, along with 2 or 3 of the spice packs from the ramen noodle packages. Stir until fragrant, approximately 2 minutes.

Add the broccoli, water and soy milk. Bring to a boil, then simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the ramen noodle packages, and cook until al dante, approximately 1 minute. Serve up with tofu, carrot, and desired toppings on top.