If you're hosting or attending a Super Bowl party and need to think about something sweet to add to the table, this dessert board has you covered.

Meg Quinn, author and creator of The Cheese Board Deck, shared her football-themed dessert board with "Good Morning America."

Check out Quinn's full recipe and demonstration below.

Football Dessert Board

Ingredients

Chocolate Cheese Football

2 packages (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

20 chocolate cookie sandwiches, crushed

1 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate morsels

Additional ingredients for the board

Assorted candies in team colors

Pretzels

Vanilla wafer cookies

Directions

In a large mixing bowl, add cream cheese and butter and beat until fluffy and combined, about 3 minutes. Add powdered sugar and beat until fully incorporated. Reserve 3 tablespoons in a small zip-top bag; seal and set aside.

Add chocolate syrup and crushed sandwich cookies and beat until combined.

Line a large bowl with plastic wrap. Place the cream cheese mixture into prepared bowl and fold the plastic over the cheese. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Unwrap plastic from the top of the cheese mixture (leaving it underneath) and turn out on a plate or small serving platter (wrapped side up). Shape into a football, then remove the plastic and press chocolate chips onto the tops and sides until completely covered.

Using your reserved bag of cream cheese mixture, snip off the corner and pipe "football laces" on the top of your cheese ball. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate

Place chocolate cheese football in the center of a small serving platter. Fan the pretzels around the entire football, then fan the wafers around the pretzel layer.

Place the small platter onto a larger one (this makes cleaning up easier!).

In a medium bowl, mix the one set of team colors and place on one side of the board. Repeat for other team colors and add to the opposite side of the board.

Enjoy!