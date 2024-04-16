Ring in spring with free ice cream at Ben & Jerry's.

On Tuesday, the beloved Burlington, Vermont-based ice cream company is honoring its annual tradition of giving out free scoops to all.

April 16 is free cone day at Ben & Jerry's. Ben & Jerry's

Plus, the sweet frozen treat maker said it's perfectly acceptable to jump back in line as many times as you'd like.

"Get a scoop of your go-to flavor, try a new favorite (or two). You don't have to choose -- that's the beauty of Free Cone Day," the brand said in a press release.

Ben & Jerry's is looking to break a company record by giving out at least 1 million scoops on Tuesday and to serve as a thank you to loyal customers.

New flavors include a scoop shop exclusive with Mango, a swirled blend of mango and sweet cream ice creams, plus fan favorites like Impretzively Fudged with fudge-covered pretzel pieces in chocolate ice cream and PB S'more, made with toasted marshmallow ice cream with peanut butter cups, graham cracker pieces and marshmallow swirls.

There are also plenty of non-dairy options from classics like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough to Strawberry Cheesecake with a graham cracker swirl.

Ben & Jerry's has been hosting its Free Cone Day as an annual day of gratitude for 45 years all across the U.S. and 35 countries globally.