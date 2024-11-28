Just in case you need an extra bag of fresh cranberries or run out of all-purpose flour to thicken your gravy, here are the grocery stores that are actually open on Thanksgiving this year -- plus, the major retailers that many home cooks love, but won't be open on Thursday.
When is Thanksgiving 2024?
This year, the moveable feast falls on Thursday Nov. 28.
What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?
Albertson's: All stores will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Amazon Fresh: All stores will have shortened hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ralph's: All stores are open on Thanksgiving Day and will close at 10 p.m.
Safeway: Select locations will be open with modified hours. Customers should call to confirm.
ShopRite: Stores will be open, but hours will vary by location.
Sprouts Farmers Market: The grocery store is set to be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Stop & Shop: Select locations will be open until 3 p.m.
Vons: All stores will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wegmans: Stores will stay open until 4 p.m., but check your nearest location to confirm.
Whole Foods: Many locations are opened for modified hours from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., but the retailer recommends checking online with your local store for exact hours.
What stores are closed on Thanksgiving?
Costco
Target
Trader Joe's
Walmart
As always, check your local retailers for exact times and any adjustments due to the holiday.
This story was originally published on Nov. 26, 2024.