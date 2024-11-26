Restaurants open on Thanksgiving, tips to book ahead and where to look for local eateries
For those avoiding tackling tasks like trussing a turkey or cooking an entire holiday meal, there are plenty of options to dine out this Thanksgiving instead.
Plenty of excellent eateries are catering to crowds, whether you're traveling for Thanksgiving or just looking to celebrate with a no-fuss, gourmet meal.
While an array of national restaurant chains are open, be sure to look for local options in your area for prix fixe menu specials and other independently owned spots that are sure to be serving up delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, check out booking platforms like Resy sooner than later to secure a reservation for Nov. 28 that can accommodate your party size, rather than arriving day of, only to be told there are no tables left.
For specific restaurants serving Thanksgiving in your city, check out in-depth guides from restaurant sites like The Infatuation that highlight options by neighborhood and full menu previews. In New York City for example, the experts point out that Harlem institution Red Rooster is serving a $75 Turkey Feast with choice of fried or roasted turkey breast, plus plenty of sides or the full regular menu.
Whether you're changing plans last minute or looking to outsource the moveable feast, check out the full list of restaurants open for business on Turkey Day, below.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving
- Cracker Barrel
- The Capital Grille
- IHOP
- Denny's
- Fogo de Chão
- Golden Corral
- Ruby Tuesday
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
As always, check your nearest location for up to date hours by calling or visiting the restaurant's website.