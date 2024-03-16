Eating healthy doesn't have to mean giving up the flavors and foods you love.

For anyone that's ever had a craving for pizza or a slice of cake and thought, "I shouldn't, because that's not healthy," the recipe developers at Eating Well have you covered.

Check out these no-fuss healthy dishes below from Amanda Stanfield that boast all the flavors of two tasty foods.

Dump and Bake Pasta Casserole for Pizza Lovers

Dump and bake pasta casserole for pizza lovers. Fred Hardy

"This easy, toss-together casserole offers all the flavors of a pepperoni pizza, with fusilli pasta absorbing the rich tomato sauce while mingling with gooey melted cheese and meaty pepperoni slices. For a meatless option, simply replace the pepperoni with sliced mushrooms and frozen bell peppers. Pair it with a Caesar salad for a complete meal."

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hr 10 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

12 ounces whole wheat fusilli

3 1/2 cups canned no-salt-added crushed tomatoes (28 ounces)

2 1/2 cups water

4 ounces baby spinach (about 4 cups)

1 cup frozen chopped onion

1/2 cup torn fresh basil leaves

1 tablespoon salt-free tomato and basil seasoning, such as Mrs. Dash

2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cups thick-cut shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese

4 ounces mini pepperoni slices

Directions

Position oven rack in center; preheat to 425 F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch broiler-safe baking dish with cooking spray.

Combine pasta, tomatoes, water, spinach, onion, basil, tomato and basil seasoning, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, pepper and crushed red pepper together in the prepared baking dish. Toss to mix well, making sure the pasta is submerged in the liquid.

Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, stir the mixture. (This will ensure the pasta cooks evenly.) Re-cover with the foil. Bake for 10 minutes. Stir, sprinkle with cheese and dot with pepperoni. Cover and bake until the pasta is tender, about 15 minutes more.

Remove the foil (without removing the baking dish from the oven); increase oven temperature to broil. Broil until the cheese is golden brown in spots, 1 to 2 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Carrot Cake Baked Oatmeal

A batch of carrot cake baked oatmeal that tastes like dessert for breakfast. Fred Hardy

"This dessert-for-breakfast baked carrot cake oatmeal is seasoned with aromatic ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg—just like the classic dessert. A dollop of vanilla yogurt stands in for traditional cream cheese frosting. Want a dairy-free alternative? Substitute the milk with oat milk or almond milk, and choose dairy-free yogurt for topping."

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Servings: 6

Ingredients

2 cups whole milk

1 large egg

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup raisins

1/4 cup matchstick carrots

1/3 cup unsweetened flaked coconut

1/3 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup reduced-fat vanilla strained (Greek-style) yogurt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray. Whisk milk, egg, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, baking powder, ginger, salt and nutmeg together in the prepared dish until combined.

Sprinkle oats, raisins, carrots, coconut and pecans evenly over the milk mixture. Stir until well coated.

Bake until the oatmeal is just set in the center and the top is golden brown, 45 to 50 minutes.

Transfer to a wire rack to cool for 5 minutes before serving. Dollop each serving with about 1 tablespoon yogurt.

To make ahead: Store covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 2 months. Cut into individual portions and reheat as needed.

Recipes reprinted with permission courtesy of Eating Well.

