Calling all ranch lovers!
Hidden Valley Ranch has teamed up with with meal kit company HelloFresh for the ultimate snack box.
The HelloFresh Ranch Flight features everything you need to make four ranch unique ranch blends, GoGoGochujang Ranch, All Bay Long Ranch, Frankenranch and Goucho Rancho.
"Whether a ranch fan or adventurous foodie, our Ranch Flight is designed to offer a memorable tasting journey for all," Michelle Doll Olson, culinary development manager at HelloFresh US, said in a press release.
The box also includes a branded ranch flask to bring your sauces on the go and crafted board with four bowls for serving the dips.
A limited number of kits are available now with a second set of boxes dropping June 10 at 9 a.m. ET.
No HelloFresh subscription is required to purchase.
